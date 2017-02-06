More Than 100 Killed as Avalanches Bury Villages in Afghanistan and Pakistan
At least 119 people have died along the Afghan-Pakistani border after three days of heavy snowfall caused a series of deadly avalanches Sunday. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers reach isolated regions where it's feared more people are trapped beneath the snow.
