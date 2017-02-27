Militancy strikes Pakistan hard

Recent attacks in Pakistan including incidents in Punjab, Sind and Khyber Pakhtunwala suggest that the various militant outfits are trying to coordinate attacks on Pakistani security forces and religious minorities that include Shias, Christians and Hindus; members of the judiciary, civil society activists are also on the hit list. All this points to a whole new scenario for the military that is already overstretched and one that is suffering from a trust deficit with its age old ally, the United States .

