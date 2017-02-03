Mehsud faction rejoins the Movement of the Taliban in Pakistan
A faction of the Pakistani Taliban that broke away from the Movement of the Taliban in Pakistan in 2014 has rejoined the group, and its leader has been named the deputy emir of the TTP. The reunion is the latest in a series of moves that have brought wayward Taliban groups back into the TTP's fold to help rebuild both its capacity and strength.
