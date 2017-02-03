Marriott not liable for death in Pakistan explosion
Marriott International Inc. cannot be held responsible for a hotel guest's death in a 2008 terrorist attack in Pakistan because it did not exercise control over its franchisee's security operations, says a federal appeals court. The Marriott Islamabad is a franchisee of Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. that is owned and operated by Islamabad-based Hashwani Inc., according to Thursday's ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, in Mary DiFederico et al. v.
