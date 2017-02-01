Man shot dead by Pakistan police for ...

Man shot dead by Pakistan police for not stopping car

Islamabad, Feb 3 - A 27-year-old man was shot dead by police in Islamabad on Friday after he allegedly did not stop when a police official signalled him to. According to initial reports, Taimoor Riaz was passing by the Sabzi Mandi area in Islamabad with a friend when police asked him to stop his car.

