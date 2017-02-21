Mahesh Bhatt to bring Pakistani artis...

Mahesh Bhatt to bring Pakistani artistes back in India

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Is the blanket ban on Pakstani artistes in India over? The unofficial ban notwithstanding, Mahesh Bhatt is all set to bring back Pakistani artistes to India. Last week Bhatt made a call to singer-actor Ali Zafar in Karachi offering him a song on the theme of cross-border peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC