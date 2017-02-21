LLF 2017: Cooks don't get the appreciation they deserve 26-Feb-1775

LLF 2017: Cooks don't get the appreci...

American writer, cook and author of Darjeeling Jeff Koehler believes that people around the world tend to oversee the effort that goes in preparing a good meal. He expressed his views during a session titled 'From Morocco to Darjeeling: Food, Tea and Wanderlust', which was moderated by Momina Aijazuddin at the Lahore Literary Festival 2017.

