"Little" progress in Sarabjit Singh's murder case: Pakistan judge13 min ago

Lahore, Feb 15 Asserting that there has been "little" progress in the high-profile murder case of Indian spy Sarabjit Singh, a Pakistani judge has admonished police for lack of cooperation with the court and ordered the arrest of a jail official. An additional district and sessions judge Lahore yesterday directed the Lahore police chief to ensure the appearance of Deputy Superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail on February 17. The judge said there had been "little" progress in Sarabjit's case who was murdered about four years ago at the Kot Lakhpat central jail in Lahore.

