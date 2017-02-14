"Little" progress in Sarabjit Singh's murder case: Pakistan judge13 min ago
Lahore, Feb 15 Asserting that there has been "little" progress in the high-profile murder case of Indian spy Sarabjit Singh, a Pakistani judge has admonished police for lack of cooperation with the court and ordered the arrest of a jail official. An additional district and sessions judge Lahore yesterday directed the Lahore police chief to ensure the appearance of Deputy Superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail on February 17. The judge said there had been "little" progress in Sarabjit's case who was murdered about four years ago at the Kot Lakhpat central jail in Lahore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC