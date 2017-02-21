Land rush around Pakistan's Gwadar po...

Land rush around Pakistan's Gwadar port triggered by Chinese investment

Pakistan Feb 23 Pakistani real estate giant Rafi Group made a ten-fold profit last year from its sale of hundreds of acres of land in the remote fishing town of Gwadar, acquired soon after the government announced plans for a deep-sea port there. The windfall came after 12 years of waiting patiently for the Gwadar port to emerge as the centrepiece of China's ambitious plans for a trade and energy corridor stretching from the Persian Gulf, across Pakistan, into western Xinjiang.

Chicago, IL

