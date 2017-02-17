Lahore blast: Pakistan police arrests...

Lahore blast: Pakistan police arrests over 350 suspects, mostly Afghans

Policemen gather after an angry mob set ablaze a police van along a road in a protest following Thursday's suicide blast at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistans southern Sindh province, February 17, 2017. Over 300 people, mostly Afghans, have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province as part of heightened security measures following a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine that killed 88 worshippers.

