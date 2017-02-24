Kansas man charged with shooting two Indians in possible hate crime
A still image taken from a video shows the brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in a possible hate crime in Kansas state of the U.S., talking to the media in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, Feb. 24, 2017. MILWAUKEE - A 51-year-old Kansas man has been charged with killing an Indian engineer and wounding two other men when he opened fire in a bar in what federal authorities probed Friday as a possible hate crime that shocked the victim's home country.
