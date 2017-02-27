Iran president leaves for Pakistan to...

Iran president leaves for Pakistan to attend ECO Summit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left for Pakistan on the official invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take part in the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization Heads of States, IRINN TV reported February 28. The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit will be held in Islamabad on March 1. It was preceded by the 22nd Meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers on February 28. According to Rouhani's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, the Iranian president is also scheduled to meet with a number of participating heads of state on the sidelines of the Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Mon muzzRscum 1
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan '17 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC