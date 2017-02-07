Indian fire kills Pakistani laborer i...

Indian fire kills Pakistani laborer in Kashmir

Pakistan says "unprovoked" Indian fire has killed a civilian in the disputed Kashmir region, calling it the latest violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. The Foreign Ministry said it summoned an Indian diplomat Wednesday to protest the shooting by "Indian occupation forces," which took place the day before across the Line of Control dividing the Himalayan region.

