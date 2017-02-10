India Secret 'Nuclear City' Forges Hu...

India Secret 'Nuclear City' Forges Huge Arsenal, Claims Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

India's secret "nuclear city" threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in South Asia, charged rival Pakistan, saying India has been testing intercontinental missiles and had enough nuclear material to make nearly 500 bombs. Quoting a report from the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, a Pakistani think tank, Zakaria claimed that enough material and the technical capacity to produce from 356 and 492 nuclear bombs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC