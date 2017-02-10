India Secret 'Nuclear City' Forges Huge Arsenal, Claims Pakistan

India's secret "nuclear city" threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in South Asia, charged rival Pakistan, saying India has been testing intercontinental missiles and had enough nuclear material to make nearly 500 bombs. Quoting a report from the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, a Pakistani think tank, Zakaria claimed that enough material and the technical capacity to produce from 356 and 492 nuclear bombs.

