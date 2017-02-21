India, Pakistan should maintain frien...

India, Pakistan should maintain friendly ties: Nawaz Sharif1 hour ago

Ankara, Feb 24 : Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said Islamabad and New Delhi should maintain friendly and good relations, media reported on Friday. "We [Pakistan and India] should maintain good relations and avoid involving in conspiracies against each other," Dawn news quoted Sharif as saying.

