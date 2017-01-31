India attempting to block new Saarc c...

India attempting to block new Saarc chief: Pakistan daily

Islamabad, Feb 1 - The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, beleaguered by internal rifts, is headed for more difficult days as India is attempting to block on procedural grounds the appointment of a Pakistani diplomat as the next secretary general of the eight-member grouping, a Pakistani daily said on Wednesday. The Saarc secretariat can, therefore, potentially remain a headless body for a long time if the stalemate prolongs and the dispute is not resolved soon, Dawn said.

Chicago, IL

