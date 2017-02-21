In Pictures: Attack on Pakistan court...

In Pictures: Attack on Pakistan court complex by Taliban militants

A Pakistani army helicopter patrols over the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bombings in the Tangi area of Charsadda district on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. At least five people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on February 21, officials said, the latest in a series of assaults which have raised fears militants are regrouping.

