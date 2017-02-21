In Pictures: Attack on Pakistan court complex by Taliban militants
A Pakistani army helicopter patrols over the site of a court complex after multiple Taliban suicide bombings in the Tangi area of Charsadda district on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. At least five people were killed when multiple Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on February 21, officials said, the latest in a series of assaults which have raised fears militants are regrouping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC