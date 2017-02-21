In fresh wave of terror in Pakistan: Talban warn Christian not to support army or...
Islamabad: February 22, 2017. As Pakistan Army announces to launch country wide operation 'Radd-Ul-Fassad' against terrorists after suicide attacks in Lahore, Sehwan in Sindh and in KP to comply with National Action Plan NAP, the Talban faction Jamat-Ul-Ahrar have released a video message warning Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and other religious minorities not support Pakistan Army or Government of Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.
