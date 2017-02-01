'I pray Trump bans Pakistani visas': ...

'I pray Trump bans Pakistani visas': Imran Khan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 30 : Condemning the plight of Muslims being prevented from entering the United States under President Donald Trump's immigration ban, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said that he wants the former to ban Pakistani visas also so that the administration can focus on fixing the country. "I want to tell all Pakistanis today, I pray that Trump bans Pakistani visas so that we can focus on fixing our country," the Dawn quoted Khan as saying while addressing a rally in Sahiwal on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) 10 hr Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Tue muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC