'I pray Trump bans Pakistani visas': Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 30 : Condemning the plight of Muslims being prevented from entering the United States under President Donald Trump's immigration ban, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has said that he wants the former to ban Pakistani visas also so that the administration can focus on fixing the country. "I want to tell all Pakistanis today, I pray that Trump bans Pakistani visas so that we can focus on fixing our country," the Dawn quoted Khan as saying while addressing a rally in Sahiwal on Sunday.

