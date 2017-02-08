Home-grown streaming app helps Pakist...

Home-grown streaming app helps Pakistan's musicians find voice

KARACHI: For years, violence kept most of Pakistan's aspiring young musicians from following their dreams, whether the threat of Taliban militant attacks or gang wars in the crowded southern port city of Karachi. Now, as law enforcement crackdowns slowly improve the security situation across the nation, some musicians are getting help from two-year old Pakistani start-up Patari, a music streaming and production company.

