Hafiz Saeed can pose 'serious threat' to Pakistan: Defence Minister
Islamabad: Hafiz Saeed's house arrest was in Pakistan's "larger interest" as he can pose a 'serious threat' to the country, Defence Minister Khawaza Asif has said in the first public admission of the JuD chief's terrorism links. Asif's remarks about the danger posed by the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks - in which 166 people died - came at an international security conference in Munich, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC