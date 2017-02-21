Hafiz Saeed can pose 'serious threat'...

Hafiz Saeed can pose 'serious threat' to Pakistan: Defence Minister

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Islamabad: Hafiz Saeed's house arrest was in Pakistan's "larger interest" as he can pose a 'serious threat' to the country, Defence Minister Khawaza Asif has said in the first public admission of the JuD chief's terrorism links. Asif's remarks about the danger posed by the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks - in which 166 people died - came at an international security conference in Munich, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Feb 15 ali 232
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Feb 1 Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan '17 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan '17 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC