Gujarat fisherman's body brought to Mumbai from Karachi17 min ago
Vadodara, Feb 2: The body of an Indian fisherman, who died in a Pakistan jail last month, was flown to Mumbai this afternoon from Karachi, Gujarat fisheries department officials said. Jeeva Bhagwan Bamaniya, a native of Khan village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, had died in a Karachi jail on January 4, a day before 218 Indian fishermen, mostly from the state, were released by Pakistan as a "goodwill gesture".
