Gujarat fisherman's body brought to M...

Gujarat fisherman's body brought to Mumbai from Karachi17 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Vadodara, Feb 2: The body of an Indian fisherman, who died in a Pakistan jail last month, was flown to Mumbai this afternoon from Karachi, Gujarat fisheries department officials said. Jeeva Bhagwan Bamaniya, a native of Khan village in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, had died in a Karachi jail on January 4, a day before 218 Indian fishermen, mostly from the state, were released by Pakistan as a "goodwill gesture".

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Wed Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC