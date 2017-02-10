FO disposes of more than 18,000 compl...

FO disposes of more than 18,000 complaints lodged against K-Electric 13-Feb-174

KARACHI: Number of complaints against the sole electricity supplier K-Electric mainly for over-billing are constantly increasing from its disgruntled customers. The Office of Federal Ombudsman had disposed off 18,304 complaints - the highest number of complaints against any utility - lodged against the KE last year.

