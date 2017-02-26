Flight from Pakistan flew with seven ...

Flight from Pakistan flew with seven passengers stood in aisle, report claims

An investigation has been launched after a flight from Pakistan allegedly flew with people standing in the aisle after staff boarded extra passengers A flight from Pakistan allegedly flew to Saudi Arabia with people standing in the aisle for more than three hours after airline staff boarded extra passengers. An investigation has now been launched into how Pakistan International Airlines staff allowed the passengers to board once they'd reached capacity.

Chicago, IL

