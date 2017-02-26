Flight from Pakistan flew with seven passengers stood in aisle, report claims
An investigation has been launched after a flight from Pakistan allegedly flew with people standing in the aisle after staff boarded extra passengers A flight from Pakistan allegedly flew to Saudi Arabia with people standing in the aisle for more than three hours after airline staff boarded extra passengers. An investigation has now been launched into how Pakistan International Airlines staff allowed the passengers to board once they'd reached capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC