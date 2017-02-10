Elliott, Roy stars as Lahore Qalandar...

Elliott, Roy stars as Lahore Qalandars open their account in PSL

Lahore Qalandars 160-4 beat Islamabad United 158-7 by six wickets Fourth match, Pakistan Super League, Dubai Jason Roy scored an unbeaten 60 while Grant Elliott contributed with a four-wicket haul as Lahore Qalandars registered a six-wicket win against Islamabad United in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League in Dubai. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to field first.

