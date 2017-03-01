Earthquake: Magnitude 5.3 quake strik...

Earthquake: Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes Pakistan, tremors felt in parts of J&K

Severe jolts were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, Punjab and Islamabad and some areas of Balochistan. The natural disaster struck at 7.12 pm and had its epicenter near Dushanbe in Tajikistan.

