Dozens killed as heavy snow blankets parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan struggled to dig out from heavy snow on Sunday, with dozens of people reported killed and some major highways closed. In northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, over the past two days as many as 19 people were killed and 17 injured by avalanches, collapsed roofs and road accidents, said Naweed Frotan, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Chicago, IL

