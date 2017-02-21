Death sentence for killers of Pakista...

Death sentence for killers of Pakistani model

A sessions court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death for the murder of Singapore based Pakistani model Ms Fehmina Chaudhry . The court has also ordered the accused to pay a sum of rupees 300,000 to each of the legal heirs of the deceased as compensation.

