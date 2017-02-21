CPEC will strengthen ties between Pakistan and China, says Sindh Governor
Karachi [Pakistan], Feb.27 : The Governor of Pakistan's Sindh province, Muhammad Zubair, has said that both Pakistan and China will stand to benefit from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in both the short and long term. This message was conveyed by him to China's Consul General Wang Yu when the latter called on him at the Governor House in Karachi on Monday, reports Radio Pakistan.
