Confirmed! Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is Bollywood's first release in Pakistan as ban ends
Pakistan has finally allowed the screening of Indian films months after it stopped issuing letters to let distribution companies import the movies, and Hrithik Roshan 's Kaabil is the first Bollywood release in Pakistan post ban. The film's producer and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to confirm the news.
