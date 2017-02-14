Commander of Sri Lanka Navy attends closing ceremony of AMAN-17 multinational exercise in Pakistan
Feb 15, Colombo: The Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne attended the closing ceremony of the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 in Karachi, Pakistan yesterday . The AMAN exercise which is held every alternate year, conducted for the successful fifth time this year.
