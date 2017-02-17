Chaos follows Pakistan-Afghanistan bo...

Chaos follows Pakistan-Afghanistan border closure

Read more: Al Jazeera

Pakistan's decision to close two border crossings with Afghanistan following a wave of deadly attacks has forced cross-border trade to ground to a halt. Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman bordes after Thursday's suicide attack at a sufi shrine in the southern Sindh province that killed at least 88 people.

Chicago, IL

