CBFC warns makers of the Ghazi Attack...

CBFC warns makers of the Ghazi Attack - News

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Glamsham.com

Rana Daggubati's war epic reportedly inspired by true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war - THE GHAZI ATTACK that also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Om Puri has reportedly received an advise by CBFC. The HindiTelugu bilingual helmed by first timer Sankalp Reddy has reportedly been ordered by the Censor Board Of Film Certification to add a disclaimer renouncing any claims to be based on historical facts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09) Wed Arsalaan yahoodi 3,061
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u... Jan 31 muslimes are sickos 2
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) Jan 28 Asif 231
News China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08) Jan 27 Glowing Phart 255
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC