CBFC warns makers of the Ghazi Attack - News

Rana Daggubati's war epic reportedly inspired by true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war - THE GHAZI ATTACK that also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Om Puri has reportedly received an advise by CBFC. The HindiTelugu bilingual helmed by first timer Sankalp Reddy has reportedly been ordered by the Censor Board Of Film Certification to add a disclaimer renouncing any claims to be based on historical facts.

