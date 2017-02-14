Cameraman murdered in Pakistan

Pakistani authorities should bring to justice all those responsible for the murder of Taimur Abbas, a cameraman for the private TV channel Samaa TV, who was fatally shot last night while covering the aftermath of an attack on a police vehicle, according to news reports . Abbas and colleagues were arriving to cover the aftermath of a grenade attack on a police vehicle in the North Nazimabad district of Karachi that hurt no one when gunmen on a motorcycle began shooting at their van, according to press reports .

