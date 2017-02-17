Box office: 'The Ghazi Attack' mints over Rs 15 crore in opening weekend
"The Ghazi Attack", starring actor Rana Daggubati, minted Rs 15.75 crore across India during its opening weekend cumulatively from its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. The film's team is overwhelmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Feb 15
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC