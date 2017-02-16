Blast rips through shrine in Pakistan...

Blast rips through shrine in Pakistan, 100 dead

7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

KARACHI: Nearly 100 people were killed and several injured tonight when an Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up inside the crowded shrine of revered Sufi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town, some 200 kms northeast of Karachi, in a string of deadly blasts this week in Pakistan. The bomber entered the shrine through its Golden gate and blew himself up near the site where the ritual of sufi dance 'Dhamal' was taking place.

Chicago, IL

