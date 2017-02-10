Blast kills 10 in Pakistan's Lahore

Blast kills 10 in Pakistan's Lahore

An explosion near the provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens today, local media reported. The English-language Dawn newspaper and Urdu-language Dunya TV both said 10 people had died.

