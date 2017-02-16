At least 60 killed in suicide attack at Pakistani shrine
Pakistani devotees look at the blood-stained floor of the shrine of 13th century Muslim Sufi Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar after a bomb explosion in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital Karachi on February 16, 2017. At least 70 people died on February 16 and hundreds were wounded when a bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan, police said, the deadliest attack to hit the militancy-plagued country so far in 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Wed
|ali
|232
|Pakistan ki maa ka bhosda (Jul '09)
|Feb 1
|Arsalaan yahoodi
|3,061
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|Jan 31
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan '17
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan '17
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
