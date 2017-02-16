At least 60 killed in suicide attack at Pakistani shrine

Pakistani devotees look at the blood-stained floor of the shrine of 13th century Muslim Sufi Saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar after a bomb explosion in the town of Sehwan in Sindh province, some 200 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital Karachi on February 16, 2017. At least 70 people died on February 16 and hundreds were wounded when a bomb ripped through a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan, police said, the deadliest attack to hit the militancy-plagued country so far in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.