At Least 11 Dead in Bombing at Protest Rally in Pakistan

A large bomb blast ripped through a protest rally in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding nearly 60 in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction. The blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales, local police official Zaheer Abbas said.

