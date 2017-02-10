Another Pakistan Senator says he was denied US visa7 min ago
Islamabad, Feb 13 Another Pakistani Senator today said his US visa application was turned down without a valid reason, a day after reports said the Senate Deputy Chairman, belonging to the same Islamic party as the legislator, was denied visa to visit New York. Hafiz Hamdullah said he had to wait in a queue for over four hours inside the US embassy's consular section before being told he could not be granted a visa, The Express Tribune reported.
