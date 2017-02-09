Al Kawari meets Pakistan President

Al Kawari meets Pakistan President

Read more: The Peninsula

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain with H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of Director-General of the Unesco, at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. Islamabad: H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural , met Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.

