Al Kawari meets Pakistan President

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain with H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of Director-General of the Unesco, at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad. Islamabad: H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural , met Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.