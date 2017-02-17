Against all odds: Pakistan's third se...

Against all odds: Pakistan's third sex seeks a reformation

Farzana draws all eyes when she dances, with the twist of her hips and hair - but today she is above all the voice of a Pakistani community with an ambiguous status: the khawajasiras. The 30-year-old is a guru, a matriarch at the head of a "family" of several hundred khawajasiras, an umbrella term in Pakistan denoting a third sex that includes transsexuals, transvestites and eunuchs.

