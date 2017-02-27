Afghan interior ministry says killing...

Afghan interior ministry says killing of UAE officials in Kandahar planned in Pakistan

Feb.27

Kabul [Afghanistan], Feb.27 : The killing of five UAE diplomats in a terror attack in Kandahar was planned in Pakistan, a spokesman of Afghanistan's interior ministry has said. Sediq Seddiqi was quoted by the Voice of America , as saying that the attack was planned in the Mawlawi Ahmad Madrassa in Chaman, Quetta.

Chicago, IL

