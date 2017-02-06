Afghan diplomat shot dead at consulate in Pakistan's Karachi
An Afghan diplomat was shot dead on Monday in the Afghan consulate in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi in what was described as a personal dispute, Pakistani officials said. The consulate's third secretary was killed by a private guard, who had been arrested, police official Saqib Ismail told Reuters.
