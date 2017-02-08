ADB, UK Aid Support Pakistan National...

ADB, UK Aid Support Pakistan National Transport policy, master plan

Feb 8

Islamabad, Feb 8 : The Government of Pakistan has kicked-off a 2-year project to formulate the National Transport Policy. The comprehensive national transport policy and master plan will help cut travel time and boost the country's economic outlook, while positioning it as a regional trade and business hub.

Chicago, IL

