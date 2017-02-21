78 suspects arrested in Peshawar, Charsadda25-Feb-17222
PESHAWAR: The combing operation against terrorists and their facilitators continues unabated across the country, as 78 suspects were arrested during search operations in different areas of Peshawar and Charsadda on Saturday. As many as 58 suspected people were apprehended in different areas of Peshawar, while 20 suspects, including five proclaimed offenders, were busted in Serdehri area of district Charsadda.
