7 Pakistani fishermen jailed in Yemen for 10 years returned
Released Pakistani fishermen arrived at the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Seven Pakistani fishermen who were jailed in Yemen for over a decade have returned home after efforts from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry.
