7 killed in avalanche in northern Pakistan
An avalanche in Ziarat area near Lowari Tunnel killed seven people and injured many others on Sunday, rescuers and police said. Officials said the technicians had started their daily work of repairing the machinery being used in the construction of the tunnel when the avalanche hit the workshop.
