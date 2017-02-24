5 dead, 15 injured in bomb attack in Lahore: Pakistan officials
Thursday's explosion sent panic through Lahore , where reports of a second blast were quickly debunked, and on social media, where users exchanged dire warnings purporting to be from intelligence agencies. "It was a bomb blast with a huge sound impact that smashed the windows of nearly all the buildings around", said Punjab government spokesman Malik Mohammad Khan.
