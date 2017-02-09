5.2 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

5.2 magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 10 - An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, the meteorological office said. The epicentre of the earthquake was determined at Hindu Kush Mountain ranges in Afghanistan, with a depth of 84 km.

